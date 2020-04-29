CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - TWRA Officers responded to a call of a missing man at Center Hill Lake just after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.
A friend of 36-year-old Quinn Hogan reported him missing after finding his truck at the lake where he was fishing on Tuesday.
Three TWRA boats and two Dekalb County rescue boats searched and found the bass fishing boat belonging to Hogan around 12:30 p.m.
TWRA used GPS forensic tracking to determine the area the boat went adrift.
Hogan's body was recovered at 4:30 p.m. in eight feet of water.
Hogan's body was taken to the Davidson County Medical Examiner's office and the incident is under investigation. .
Hogan was wearing a self-inflating personal flotation device that was not inflated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.