MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police have canceled after a woman they say has not been seen since September 5, 2020 when she left for a walk on the Greenway has been found.
41-year-old Crystal Lynn Weese was found safe in east Tennessee after police say she sent her family a text late on Saturday stating she was not happy, but was safe and has not been in contact with anyone since this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.