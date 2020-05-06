Missing Murfreesboro Man

 Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are seeking assistance tracking down a man that has been missing from the area since April 8, 2020.

Christopher Blake Daniel,28, is described as a black male standing five feet, eleven inches tall weighing 155 pounds.

Daniel has made suicidal statements in the past and is possible driving a white 2001 Buick Regal with Tennessee tag 1K5 2XG.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Christopher Pate at 629-201-5616.

