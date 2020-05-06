NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are seeking assistance tracking down a man that has been missing from the area since April 8, 2020.
Christopher Blake Daniel,28, is described as a black male standing five feet, eleven inches tall weighing 155 pounds.
Daniel has made suicidal statements in the past and is possible driving a white 2001 Buick Regal with Tennessee tag 1K5 2XG.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Christopher Pate at 629-201-5616.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.