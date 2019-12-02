GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - UPDATE: Lloyd Aune, the man reported missing and endangered, has been found safe.
Officials tell us he was found by Hendersonville Police.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Goodlettsville Police Department is searching for a missing 76-year-old man who is endangered.
Officials say Lloyd Aune was last seen at 1:30 p.m. wearing blue jeans, a read and blue sweatshirt and a 101st airborne hat. Aune has Alzheimer's and dementia and takes medication, including heart medicine.
His car was last seen at 2:19 p.m. at the intersection of East Lebanon Road and North Green Hill Road. Police say the car was heading east and has tags 311YJQ. The car is a silver Chrysler Town and Country.
Anyone with information should contact Goodlettsville Police Detective Stephen Hodges at 615-210-7242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.