SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) A pregnant 24-year-old special needs person has not been seen by family since Wednesday.
According to Springfield Police, Sheonda Nicole Uhls was reported missing after being last seen by her father Wednesday evening at about 8:00PM.
Sheonda is approximately 7 and a half months pregnant, and has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old.
She is 5'5" tall, approximately 220 points, blue eyes, and shoulder-length hair dyed blonde.
She was last seen wearing black leggings, and a pink with green camo hat.
Her father tells detectives he has been unable to contact her by cell phone.
If you have seen Ms. Uhls or know of her location, please call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.