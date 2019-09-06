SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A pregnant 24-year-old special needs person who was last seen by her family on Wednesday has been found safe in Dickson county.
According to Springfield Police, Sheonda Nicole Uhls was reported missing after being last seen by her father Wednesday evening at about 8:00PM.
Sheonda is approximately 7 and a half months pregnant, and has intellectual disabilities.
Her father was unable to contact her by cell phone.
Police told News4 Uhls was found safe in Dickson County Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.