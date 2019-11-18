Raymond Edmiston

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have located a missing 86-year-old man who suffers from dementia and macular degeneration. 

Police say Raymond Edmiston was found safe and unharmed at a convenience store on West End Avenue. Edmiston had last been seen Monday at 12:20 p.m. after he left his home unexpectedly. He left his home in his gold 2008 Buick Lucerne sedan with Kentucky license plate 429JVS.

He reportedly told his wife he was going to check on the car's battery for reasons unknown. His macular degeneration impacts his ability to drive a car.

