NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have located a missing 86-year-old man who suffers from dementia and macular degeneration.
BREAKING: Raymond Edmiston, 86, was located safe and unharmed a short time ago at a West End Avenue convenience store in Nashville. He is being reunited with his family.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 19, 2019
Police say Raymond Edmiston was found safe and unharmed at a convenience store on West End Avenue. Edmiston had last been seen Monday at 12:20 p.m. after he left his home unexpectedly. He left his home in his gold 2008 Buick Lucerne sedan with Kentucky license plate 429JVS.
He reportedly told his wife he was going to check on the car's battery for reasons unknown. His macular degeneration impacts his ability to drive a car.
Officers continue to search for missing dementia sufferer Raymond Edmiston, 86. He left his Winston Pl. home Tues @ 12:20 p.m. in his 2008 gold Buick Lucerne bearing KY tag 429JVS. He recently moved to Nashville from KY. Authorities in KY also notified. See him? Call 615-862-8600 pic.twitter.com/Vk0DkRXg4E— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 18, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.