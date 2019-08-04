Brandon Wayne Wright

ROANE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - TBI officials said a missing teen from Harriman, TN who has known medical issues and needs specialized care, has been found safe on Sunday evening.

Investigators say 18-year-old Brandon Wayne Wright was found in Cumberland County.

Wright is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, contact the Harriman Police Department at 865-354-8045 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

