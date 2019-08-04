ROANE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - TBI officials said a missing teen from Harriman, TN who has known medical issues and needs specialized care, has been found safe on Sunday evening.
Investigators say 18-year-old Brandon Wayne Wright was found in Cumberland County.
Wright is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Here are two additional photos of Brandon Wright.Click below for a printable poster.https://t.co/jfgg8OW2Xc pic.twitter.com/UHQrLwSMPM— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 4, 2019
If you have any information, contact the Harriman Police Department at 865-354-8045 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
