FLAG POND, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced a missing East Tennessee woman has been found safe.
The TBI says 85-year-old Wilma Oliver had last been seen Thursday wearing grey pants, a lime green long sleeve shirt and a black sweater.
Oliver has a medical condition.
We’re helping our law enforcement partners in Unicoi County get the word out about a missing elderly woman from Flag Pond. Click below for more info, and if you see, or have seen, Wilma Oliver, please call the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office at 423-743-1850. pic.twitter.com/ta4G0zIBZL— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 23, 2020
Update! We’re very happy to report that the Unicoi County woman who had been missing has been located, and she is safe! Thanks to all who helped share the info. pic.twitter.com/KQ8sDvIhpB— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 23, 2020
