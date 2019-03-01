NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A missing dog caused quite a commotion in south Nashville on Friday morning.
A woman was looking for her lost dog along Antioch Pike after receiving a call that the animal was spotted in the area.
She told News4 that she saw her dog and jumped out of her car but didn't put it into park first, so it rolled across the street. The vehicle side-swiped a delivery van and bumped into a building near Nolensville Pike.
Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. The dog is said to be OK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.