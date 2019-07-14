HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The body of a Dickson woman reported missing back on July 2 has been found near a marina in Humphreys County.
According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a call about a deceased person inside a vehicle at Pebble Isle Marina near the Tennessee River was received by emergency dispatchers on Saturday.
When deputies arrived, they found the remains of a woman who they said was Melanie Vineyard.
The woman's body was inside the 2008 Chevy Equinox Vineyard was reported missing in, Davis said.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
