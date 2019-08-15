SMITHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An 11-month-old at the center of an endangered child alert in DeKalb County has been found safe.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that Legend Creed Soales was found safe in nearby Warren County.
When issuing the endangered child alert, the TBI said the child may have been with Shawn Soales.
UPDATE: Baby Legend has been found safe in Warren County! Thanks for helping us to spread the word! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/cjOhyUI5br— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 15, 2019
