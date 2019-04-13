CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teen reported missing in Cumberland County has been found safe.
Lexus Vandever, 15, was reported missing on Friday after she did not arrive home from school on Friday.
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday that she has been found and was safe.
