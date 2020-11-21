COOPERTOWN, TN (WSMV) - A 14-year-old girl reported missing from the Coopertown area has been found and is safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The TBI reported on Sunday morning that Kaylie Mooningham had been found safe.
She was reported missing on Saturday and the TBI issued an endangered child alert just before 11 p.m.
According to the alert, Kaylie has a known medical condition and was believed to be without her medicine.
