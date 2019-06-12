CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have found a missing Clarksville man.
61-year-old Michael Westerman was found Thursday and is safe, according to police.
Westerman was last seen by a family member on Monday as he was leaving his Pine Mountain home headed to the Walmart on Ft. Campbell Boulevard. Westerman did not return home even though he was supposed to fly out of town the same day.
Calls and text messages to Westerman went unanswered. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and a baseball hat. He left his home in a red Ford F150 with Kentucky license place 004VND and a silver toolbox.
