CLARKSVILLE, TM (WSMV) – Clarksville Police said a 60-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday has been found safe.
Donald Clark Sr. walked away from his home on Cook Drive around 12:30 p.m., police said. A family friend told police later saw him in the Cunningham Lane area around 5 p.m.
Police reported Tuesday morning that Clark had been found and is safe.
Police said Clark was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with “Cash Pop” printed on the front and blue jeans. He is described as 5’11” and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about Clark's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
