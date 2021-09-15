Clarksville Police tell News4 the couple has been found safe in Barren County, Kentucky.
CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are seeking community assistance locating a missing elderly couple.
Paul Elam, 69, and Daisy Roberts, 63, were last seen around 11 a.m. on Tuesday at their home on Dunbar Cave Road.
The couple also went missing earlier this year in February and were found safe driving on I-24 near Manchester.
They may be in a black Dodge Grand Caravan with Tennessee tag DP80291.
If you know any information about where they are or could be, please contact 911.
