ALACHUA COUNTY, FL (WSMV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said a 5-year-old boy reported missing on Saturday has been found safe.
Alerts for Jaxson Prows were shared across Middle Tennessee, because law enforcement officials had gathered information that the child may have been in the area.
The boy had last been seen in the 2200 block of SW 170th Street in Newberry, Florida, wearing a red and blue tank top with white stripes.
The child may have been in the company of Erin Hontz, who last seen wearing a blue and white blouse with a blue ruffle collar and a Mossy Oak camouflage hat.
They may have been traveling in a beige 2004 Toyota Sienna, with Florida tag BZAX67.
Authorities said the vehicle's back driver's side window has been broken and repaired with duct tape.
If you have any information, call 1-888-356-4774 or call the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818.
