Caelum Heaton
TBI

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A missing 1-year-old who was the subject of an endangered child alert has been found safe in Virginia, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Saturday.

Caelum Heaton was found in Washington County, Virginia, not far from Carter County. Heaton had been missing since June 10 and an endangered child alert was issued on Friday afternoon.

