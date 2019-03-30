The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing woman who could be in serious danger.
Deputies say a man called 911 and said he was concerned for Shenna Baird after seeing her in the front of a car with blood gushing from her face.
The caller said James Eber-Harter, who is wanted for a probation violation, was driving the car.
The caller told police a child was in the car for a short time, but was left out before Eber-Harter took off in a small red car.
If you see these two, call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.