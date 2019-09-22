CAMDEN, TN (WSMV) - Authorities have located a missing man from California in Benton County.
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, a man reported seeing a white pickup truck with California tags parked in the middle of the roadway on Interstate 40 eastbound at mile marker 133. The man said he stopped and asked the driver of the pickup truck if he needed help.
The driver, described as an elderly man, spoke in a manner that did not make sense and told the man "Well, we did this yesterday". The two men had never seen each other before.
Authorities ran the vehicle tag and found out the elderly man was missing from Banning, CA. Authorities contacted officials in Banning telling them the man was located in Camden, TN.
The missing man did not look well, so an ambulance was sent in to assist.
