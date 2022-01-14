TELLICO PLAINS, TN (WSMV) - A missing boy from East Tennessee who went missing on Thursday night was located on Friday morning, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Six-year-old Alijah Kensinger was playing in the woods near his home off New Highway 68 when he went missing. An Amber Alert was issued for Alijah on Thursday night.

Detective Jason Phillyew told WVLT they believe that Alijah wandered off and was lost somewhere in the woods.

“We think he’s gone in the woods, gotten turned around, possibly injured himself and couldn’t find his way back,” Phillyew said.

Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy in Tennessee According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Alijah Kensinger went missing shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

TBI found Alijah safe in the woods near his home in Monroe County.

He’s alive! 6 year old Alijah Kensinger has been found by a lake. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/xopYUBWXDR — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) January 14, 2022

