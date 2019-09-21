NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have located the missing autistic boy who went missing from his home on Creekwood Drive.
Police say the boy appears to be in good health and was found at another home near his.
According to police, the boy went missing from his home in the 3100 block of Creekwood Drive and left with his dog towards a creek behind the home. When the dog arrived back home, the boy was not with him.
EMS services are currently evaluating his health.
