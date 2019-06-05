ALGOOD, TN (WSMV) - Two missing children from Algood have been found safe in Jackson County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The TBI issued an endangered child alert after Kenna Allen, age 1, and Konner Meadows, age 4, were taken by their non-custodial mothers, Sonya Allen and Tiffany Meadows.
The woman and their children may be traveling in a 2006 Kia Spectra hatchback with front passenger door damage and Tennessee license plate 6K3-9F5.
Tiffany Meadows has an active failure to appear warrant with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office. She is 41, stands 5'3", weighs 105 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Sonya Allen has an active failure to be booked warrant with Metro Police. She is 27, stands 5'4", weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know their whereabouts, contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
MIDDLE/EAST TENNESSEE ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find Kenna Allen (1) and Konner Meadows (4), who are missing from Algood with their non-custodial mothers, Sonya Allen (L BELOW) and Tiffany Meadows (R BELOW).Spot them? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/MgW5OdgEzc— TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 5, 2019
MORE DETAILS: The women and their children may be traveling in a 2006 Kia Spectra, with front passenger door damage and Tennessee license plate 6K3-9F5.CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://t.co/1kdO19F1xX pic.twitter.com/yURXtHcfhe— TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 5, 2019
UPDATE: Missing children Kenna Allen and Konner Meadows have been found safe in Jackson County. We've canceled our Endangered Child Alert.Thanks for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/qsI07Jshac— TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 5, 2019
