NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police in Florence, Alabama are working to locate a man they say has been missing since June 1, 2021.
Charles Bradley Paradise, 39, left his residence and has not returned. He is believed to be traveling in a black Nissan Maxima.
He is described as a white male standing 5' 7", 180lbs with brown eyes, brown hair.
He is believed to be in the Nashville area.
If you see him or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.