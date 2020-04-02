DEKALB, AL. (WSMV) - A 3-year-old boy has been found safe in Chattanooga after he was abducted by a 13-year-old girl. 

Jacobey Marcelle Stewart had last been seen around 3:30 p.m. on April 2, 2020 at his home wearing a red shirt with a black and white stripe down the arms, black sweatpants, and gray shoes.

Police are still searching for 13-year-old Emilia Newman who is believed to have abducted the child and fled in a 2006 Mercury Mariner light green in color with an Alabama plate 28BK859.

They are believed to be traveling to the Chattanooga, TN. area.

Police believe that Stewart is in extreme danger and ask that anyone with information call the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 845-3801 or call 911.

