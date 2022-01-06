Howard Green found
Howard Green, age 83

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the 83-year-old that went missing Thursday evening was found and is safe.

TBI issued a Silver Alert for Howard Green, who had not returned to his home on Lemont Drive.

Green suffers from dementia, so when he didn't return from a trip to Walgreens on Gallatin Pike, his family became understandably concerned. 

Tennessee Highway Patrol located Green in his 2020 cream-colored Kia Soul late Thursday night.  His Kia had become stuck in the median.

TBI reports Green is safe and has been reunited with his family. 

 

