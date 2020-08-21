Mt. Juliet Police search for missing 74-year-old man

MT.JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A missing 73-year-old man was located in Madison on Friday afternoon. 

Police issued a Silver Alert for Daniel Bayless on Friday morning. Police said Bayless left his home in the Legacy Park subdivision around 7:30 a.m. But, police said he has not returned at this time. 

Police said Bayless was located around 1:30 p.m. off of Dickerson Pike in Madison.

Bayless told police that he made it to a pizza restaurant and notified Metro Police.

"Their officers responded to ensure he was taken care of until family could arrive. Thank you to all for your help," Mt. Juliet Police Department said in a tweet.

 

