NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department has located a missing 71-year-old woman.
Estella Davis-Tallie was reported missing on Saturday after police said "she apparently walked away" from her apartment on Sunset Circle.
Police said Davis-Tallie was located safe Sunday at a Jones Park Court residence in East Nashville.
