Police searching for missing 71-year-old woman, who suffers from dementia

The Metro Police Department said 71-year-old Estella Davis-Tallie, who suffers from dementia and other medical issues, was reported missing on Saturday. 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department has located a missing 71-year-old woman.

Estella Davis-Tallie was reported missing on Saturday after police said "she apparently walked away" from her apartment on Sunset Circle. 

Police said Davis-Tallie was located safe Sunday at a Jones Park Court residence in East Nashville.

 

