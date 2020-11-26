missing greene co girl
 

GREENEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Friday that Zella Linklater, who was reported missing Thursday afternoon, has been found safe and her grandmother is now in custody.

The TBI reported Zella and Belinda Wilson ere located in the woods. Wilson is now in custody after being charged with custodial interference and child endangerment.

Zella had last been seen on Thursday afternoon in the area of Bumblebee Lane in Chuckey, a community in Greene County, wearing a red dress and snow boots.

missing greene co girl 2
 
 

On Friday morning, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department charged Wilson with custodial interference and child neglect/endangerment.

 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.