HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Police have located a missing 14-year-old girl.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was trying to locate Natalie Pishner. Authorities said Pishner has a known medical condition and was without her medication.
UPDATE: Natalie Pishner has been located and is safe. As always, thank you for helping us get the word out! pic.twitter.com/BY8ApOAOy1— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 7, 2020
