NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A missing 78-year-old woman with Alzheimer's and dementia has been found safe, according to police.
Police said Susie Crutcher was found safe and unharmed sitting in a vehicle near her residence.
Silver Alert update: 78-year-old Alzheimer's sufferer Susie Crutcher was found safe and unharmed sitting in a vehicle near her residence.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 4, 2019
Crutcher was reported missing on Wednesday around 7 p.m. from her home on Lincoya Bay Drive. The Silver Alert was issued after her daughter returned home from work late at night and couldn't find her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.