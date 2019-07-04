Silver Alert issued for Susie Crutcher

Silver Alert issued for Susie Crutcher

 Courtesy Metro Nashville PD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A missing 78-year-old woman with Alzheimer's and dementia has been found safe, according to police.

Police said Susie Crutcher was found safe and unharmed sitting in a vehicle near her residence.

Crutcher was reported missing on Wednesday around 7 p.m. from her home on Lincoya Bay Drive. The Silver Alert was issued after her daughter returned home from work late at night and couldn't find her.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.