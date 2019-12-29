UPDATE From Columbia Police: ***Update the missing juvenile has been located safely. Thank you for all your assistance*** 12/29/19 @ 12:18pm
COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) – The Columbia Police Department was searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Police say Brooklyn Franklin was last seen at her Columbia home wearing a gray sweatshirt and black leggings.
Franklin is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is possibly in the Spring Hill area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbia Police Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900 or email SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com
