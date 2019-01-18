PITTSBURGH (WSMV) -- U.S. Marshals located a missing, endangered Nashville girl unharmed in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday night, and arrest her ex-boyfriend who is accused of kidnapping her.
Maricsa Beltran-Lopez, 16, had been missing since Thursday afternoon when she was picked up from McGavock High School by her ex-boyfriend, German Rodriguezz.
Beltran-Lopez reported her ex-boyfriend police the week before, telling officers Rodriguezz had been harassing her and showing up to her school.
Her family was able to make contact with her Thursday night, but police said the phone call ended abruptly and then the phone was turned off.
Rodriguezz and Beltran-Lopez were seen Friday around 10:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inn and Suites South in Kingsport, Tenn. By the time a Tennessee State Trooper arrived to the motel, the two teens has left.
The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Beltran-Lopez around 6 p.m. Friday. Metro Police also issued an arrest warrant for Rodriguezz.
Officials said Rodriguezz will remain in-custody during police's investigation into their disappearance. It is unclear if he has been charged with a crime.
Grateful to U.S. Marshals who a short time ago located missing teen Maricsa Beltran-Lopez, 16, unharmed in Pittsburgh, PA. She was with German Rodriguezz, 19. He is in custody while the investigation continues into her leaving with him on Thursday. She is safe.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 20, 2019
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to locate 16-year-old Maricsa Beltran-Lopez who is missing from Nashville. Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information. pic.twitter.com/nvlhb2d80A— TBI (@TBInvestigation) January 19, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.