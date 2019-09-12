Sophia Bullock

Sophia Bullock

 Clarksville Police Department

UPDATE: Sophia Bullock has been found safe at a Starbucks on Trenton Road around 11:25 a.m.

PREVIOUS STORY:

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators in Clarksville are searching for a 13-year-old girl who left her Gardendale home between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Clarksville Police, Sophia Bullock is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a blue hoodie with a unicorn on the back. Sophia is autistic and high functioning. She was believed to have left her home on a pink and green bicycle.

Police say her parents searched for her but did not find her. They say it is not normal for her to leave her home without her parents knowing. She enjoys the mall area and also is known to frequent Samantha Lane.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sophia Bullock, call Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5383.

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018.

