ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - A silver alert was issued Sunday night by the metro police for Lawrence Smith.
MNPD confirmed with News4 this morning that he has been found.
Smith was reported missing by his daughter when he didn't show up for church on Sunday.
Smith drives a 2007 maroon Buick LaCrosse, and was last seen picking up the car at a Firestone around 1p.m. on Sunday.
He suffers from congestive heart failure and early signs of dementia.
Police say they found Smith and that he is safe.
