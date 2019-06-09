Missing boy found dead Cummins Falls

JACKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rescue crews have found the body of a missing two-year-old boy at Cummins Falls.

Emergency officials said the call for the rescue went out around 5 p.m. Sunday at the popular swimming spot.

Search for Missing 2-Year-Old Boy at Cummins Falls

Heavy flooding trapped about 50 people in the beginning of the incident, and most of those got to safety quickly, according to Ethan Burris with Jackson County Emergency Management Agency. 

About 15 people had to be actively rescued, Burris said. The people ranges in all ages, from children to grownups.

The little boy was found early Monday morning. Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted crews in the water by flying overhead, using their infrared technology in their THP helicopter.

EMA officials warn passersby to stay away from the falls at this time.

