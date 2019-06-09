JACKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rescue crews have found the body of a missing two-year-old boy at Cummins Falls.
BREAKING: Body of the Missing two-year-old found about an hour ago.Officials tell us they will hold a press conference at 10 AM. @WSMV— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) June 10, 2019
Emergency officials said the call for the rescue went out around 5 p.m. Sunday at the popular swimming spot.
Heavy flooding trapped about 50 people in the beginning of the incident, and most of those got to safety quickly, according to Ethan Burris with Jackson County Emergency Management Agency.
About 15 people had to be actively rescued, Burris said. The people ranges in all ages, from children to grownups.
The little boy was found early Monday morning. Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted crews in the water by flying overhead, using their infrared technology in their THP helicopter.
RIGHT NOW — We’ve been seeing crews enter Cummins Falls State Park as they prepare to resume the search for the two-year-old boy that went missing in a popular swimming hole yesterday afternoon. Officials telling me the search will start again at 6 this morning. pic.twitter.com/sL2JUg1lNh— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) June 10, 2019
EMA officials warn passersby to stay away from the falls at this time.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates on this story.
