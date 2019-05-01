A 4-month-old baby girl who was the subject of an endangered child alert has been found safe in Alabama, according to the TBI.

McKinlee Natress was found safe and her non-custodial mother, 25-year-old Courtney Burchell, is in custody.

Natress and Burchell were found just across the state line in Limestone County, AL.

