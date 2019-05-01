A 4-month-old baby girl who was the subject of an endangered child alert has been found safe in Alabama, according to the TBI.
McKinlee Natress was found safe and her non-custodial mother, 25-year-old Courtney Burchell, is in custody.
Great news to report! McKinlee Natress has been recovered in Limestone County, Alabama, and is safe. Her non-custodial mother is in custody. Thanks to all for the RTs to help spread the word! pic.twitter.com/0erG0rY7hL— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 2, 2019
Natress and Burchell were found just across the state line in Limestone County, AL.
An ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT has been issued out of Giles County for 4-month-old McKinlee Natress. She's a white female, brown hair, brown eyes. May be with her non-custodial mother. Know where McKinlee is? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/aP236FAw7w— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 1, 2019
McKinlee's mother is 25-year-old Courtney Burchell. Burchell is 5'2", 150 lbs, brown hair and hazel eyes. A warrant for felony child endangerment has been issued for Burchell. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Giles County Sheriff's Office at 931-363-3505. pic.twitter.com/9m1o6Hg2fc— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 1, 2019
McKinlee Natress and her non-custodial mother may be in a gold four-door Saturn sedan with tinted windows and a temporary tag. pic.twitter.com/ISMifv9U9b— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 1, 2019
If you have any information about the whereabouts of 4-month-old McKinlee Natress or her non-custodial mother Courtney Burchell, call the Giles County Sheriff's Office at 931-363-3505, or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/eQbzez6O7Q— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 1, 2019
