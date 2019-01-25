Earlier Friday, flights to New York and New Jersey were cancelled because of their workers calling in sick.
Now, with the government reopening, TSA expects these numbers to go down.
"This is a huge gateway to our city. Some of the first people out visitors see are our TSO's here at the checkpoint," said Stephen Wood, Federal Security Director.
On Friday, 80,000 government workers missed another paycheck. TSA workers were one-group of many affected, causing havoc in airports across the country, especially here in Nashville.
"It's been challenging for them. But we also know we have a committed group of officers who really want to do a great job and also to serve the public," said Wood.
The airport causing the most commotion today was LaGuardia in New York, delaying their flights due to so many workers calling in sick.
The FAA also releasing a statement today regarding the shocking number of workers not showing up.
Many people here in Nashville believe that's why President Trump hastened his decision to temporarily re-open the government, with flights to New York and New Jersey either cancelled or delayed for over an hour.
Thankfully, Wood says this is a slower time of year for flying, because he will need all hands on deck come peak season in Nashville.
"'More towards May and June. We really peak up for Bonnaroo and CMA Fest," said Wood.
Although the reopening is a step in the right direction for TSA, workers here are still struggling financially.
Wood says the support of Nashville has been crucial for his team.
"The passengers have been very supportive, I mean, they've come through they've tried to give them feedback and tell them how much they appreciate them behind here," said Wood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.