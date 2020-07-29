NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Leiper's Fork Distillery is saying a labeling error landed their hand sanitizer on a recall and warning list.
Like many distilleries, Leiper's Fork switched to making sanitizing products when the pandemic hit Tennessee.
This week, the FDA expanded a methanol warning for 90 sanitizers, and Leiper's Fork made the list - specifically their bulk five-gallon and 16-ounce bottles of disinfectant.

This gas chromatograph shows the chemical composition of Leiper’s Fork Distillery 70% Ethyl Alcohol Disinfectant. It was performed by independent laboratory Ferm Solutions Inc. The results show NON DETECTABLE traces of Methanol. The FDA listed us as a recall due to the fact that our product was mislabeled as potentially containing methanol. Leiper’s Fork Distillery disinfectant is simply food grade alcohol that has been denatured with natural lavender oil to prevent consumption. The product is perfectly safe for it’s intended use and the test results were provided to the FDA. For a full statement please visit www.leipersforkdistillery.com
The local distillery put out a statement saying that during testing their products showed no detectable traces of methanol.
"Our product was mislabeled as potentially containing methanol," the statement reads. "The product is perfectly safe for its intended use and the test results were provided to the FDA."
