NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country superstar Miranda Lambert is opening a four-story bar, Casa Rosa, on Broadway this summer.

While Broadway is known for its many celebrity country bars and entertainment, The two-time Grammy winner is the first female country artist to join the list. Lambert said, "This place is special to me and I'm happy to be representing the ladies here in Music City.

Casa Rosa will boast Lambert's passion for Tex-Mex style dining, three floors dedicated to live music, and a rooftop bar with a spectacular view.

Diehard Lambert fans can look forward to the "Pink House." The room will feature famous Miranda memorabilia, props, and awards to showcase the country star's milestones and accomplishments.

Partnering with the Lambert team to bring the venue to life is the TC Restaurant group. Vice president Grant Burlingame said, "This last year has provided us the ability to really put focus and attention toward this project and we can’t wait for her fans to be a part of this experience."

As a proud Texas-native, Lambert worked over a year with TC Restaurant Group’s VP of Culinary Development Chef, Tomasz Wosiak, to develop a menu that captures the artist's Texas palate.

Whether it's nightlife, live music, or dining, Lambert's Casa Rosa is a stunning new venue for locals and tourists alike.