NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Miranda Lambert and her friends and family celebrated the grand opening of her new bar "Casa Rosa" on Tuesday night.

The two-time Grammy winner is officially the first female country singer to open a bar of her own on Nashville's famous strip of bars on Broadway. In a previous statement, Lambert said, "This place is special to me and I'm happy to be representing the ladies here in Music City."

As a Texas native, Lambert's "Casa Rosa" features Tex-Mex style food and drinks. Lambert partnered with the TC Restaurant Group to create and menu and venue that brings her vision to life.

Memorial Day Weekend marks the first open weekend for the multi-level bar and is certain to feature live artists and a good time throughout the weekend.