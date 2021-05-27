NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Miranda Lambert and her friends and family celebrated the grand opening of her new bar "Casa Rosa" on Tuesday night.
The two-time Grammy winner is officially the first female country singer to open a bar of her own on Nashville's famous strip of bars on Broadway. In a previous statement, Lambert said, "This place is special to me and I'm happy to be representing the ladies here in Music City."
WE ARE OFFICIALLY OPEN!!!!! @mirandalambert and her family and friends Tuesday for a lil Karaoke night. Now it’s time for y’all to come down to Broadway for some tacos, tequila and a good time!!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/AQbG4LqNZz— Casa Rosa Nashville (@CasaRosaNash) May 27, 2021
As a Texas native, Lambert's "Casa Rosa" features Tex-Mex style food and drinks. Lambert partnered with the TC Restaurant Group to create and menu and venue that brings her vision to life.
Memorial Day Weekend marks the first open weekend for the multi-level bar and is certain to feature live artists and a good time throughout the weekend.
Country superstar Miranda Lambert is opening a four-story bar, Casa Rosa, on Broadway this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.