NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Miranda Lambert is coming to Bridgestone Arena as part of her Wildcard tour for one night only in January!

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. for the Friday, Jan. 24 show at LiveNation.com and the Bridgestone Arena Box Office.

Lambert will be performing with special guests Cody Johnson and Lanco.

Lambert is perhaps best known for songs such as "Mama's Broken Heart," "The House that Built Me," "White Liar," "Over You," "Little Red Wagon," and her newest hit "It All Comes Out in the Wash."

