NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Miranda Lambert is set to become the first female artist to open a bar on Broadway.
Officials confirmed to News4 the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist partnered with TC Restaurant Group and will open 'Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa.'
The restaurant will be a tex mex and cantina themed and is set to make history this year.
The restaurant group and Miranda Lambert are expected to release more information later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.