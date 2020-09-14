NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The Academy of Country Music announced the winners for several top categories ahead of the 55th ACM Awards.
Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King were named as winners of the ACM Award Music Event of the Year for "Fooled Around And Fell In Love," which was produced by Jay Joyce.
Thomas Rhett was announced as winner of the ACM Award Video of the Year category, for "Remember You Young," produced by Dan Atchison and directed by TK McKamy.
Hillary Lindsey was announced the winner of the ACM Award Songwriter of the Year, the first win for Lindsey and the second female winner of the category in the Academy's history.
For the first time in the show's history, the awards ceremony will be held in Nashville from iconic and historic music venues including the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.
The 55th ACM Awards will feature performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert and more.
The awards ceremony will air on September 16 at 7 p.m. CT.
