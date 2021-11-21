Fort Care 5.jpeg

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Miranda Lambert and her nonprofit organization MuttNation donated to a Nashville nonprofit organization.

Fort Care, a nonprofit located in Nashville that provides military soldiers and their families with grocery items, received a donation from Lambert.

Fort Care distributed Lambert’s dog food and hygiene boxes containing toothpaste, body wash, masks, and hand sanitizer to the members of the Tennessee National Guard at the Clarksville Armory.

Miranda Lambert donation to Fort Care

1 of 6

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.