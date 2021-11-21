CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Miranda Lambert and her nonprofit organization MuttNation donated to a Nashville nonprofit organization.
Fort Care, a nonprofit located in Nashville that provides military soldiers and their families with grocery items, received a donation from Lambert.
Fort Care distributed Lambert’s dog food and hygiene boxes containing toothpaste, body wash, masks, and hand sanitizer to the members of the Tennessee National Guard at the Clarksville Armory.
