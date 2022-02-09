NASHVILLE (WSMV) – The National Hockey League announced Wednesday that Country Music stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley will share the stage at the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.
The outdoor game will take place on Feb. 26 between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning inside Nissan Stadium. The performance will be televised as part of the NHL Stadium Series broadcast on TNT at 6:30 p.m. CT.
"We are thrilled to have two of the biggest names in country music join us in Nashville for the Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series," said Steve Mayer, NHL Chief Content Officer, and Senior Executive Vice President in a statement. "Miranda and Dierks are not only two musical superstars but also hockey fans that represent the strong bond that has formed between the Predators and the country music community.”
Miranda Lambert is the most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music with 35 ACM Awards. Dierks Bentley has earned 14 Grammy nominations and generated over 6.4 billion streams as his new single "Beers On Me."
This year’s Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series marks the second regular-season outdoor game for the Predators and first as a host team. To purchase tickets to the 2022 NHL Stadium Series, visit Ticketmaster.
For more details on the NHL Stadium Series and this, click here.
