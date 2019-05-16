LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - It’s a big week for the Russell family.
It’s graduation day for four 18-year-olds, two boys and two girls, all of them weighing less than three pounds at birth.
Miracle is a word they hear often.
It wasn’t easy, and at times scary, but for mom, who’s already crying, and dad it was a joyful ride.
They always heard the whispers.
It’s the miracle day they’ll never remember, but they’ve all heard the stories.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center was doing something that had never been done before, deliver healthy quadruplets.
Mom Barrett and Dad Steve know how the story turned out, 18 years later they let their kids fill in the rest.
Life together, graduating high school this week with futures in firefighting, the National Guard, family ministry and photography.
But first comes college.
College for the kids will begin in August and all four are still close here in Tennessee.
