Nashville leaders say expanding the “Music City brand” by highlighting our city’s rich history – is working. In fact, they say tourism from multi-cultural groups is already setting records.
Nashville has seen a rise in interest in major conventions from minority organizations, and that’s strategic. The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation is putting diversity at the forefront of their planning for the city's growth and tourism.
"There's just so much here, so much history here," says Marie Sueing, the Vice President of Multi-Cultural Community Relations for the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. "Nashville was at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement. Nashville has four historically black colleges and universities. The African American community has been really strong here."
Nashville welcomed three huge African American conventions this year: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA), the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International (FGBCF) and The Links, Incorporated. This was thanks in large part to the strong relationships and involvement of Nashville’s minority leaders and support from the NCVC, with one of them raking in the biggest turn-out they've ever seen. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority convention brought in more than 8,000 people to the Gaylord Opryland Hotel this summer.
"That was really impressive because these groups usually meet in 'first tier' cities. We compete a lot against larger cities and for Nashville to be a record-breaker made us really proud." says Sueing.
Music City’s multicultural heritage is the focus of one of the NCVC’s most recent promotional videos, featuring a song written and performed by Nashville native Shannon Sanders, a Grammy, Emmy and Dove Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer, and member of the Metro Tourism and Convention Commission. Watch it here: We are Music City.
