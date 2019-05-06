Lebanon School Bus Crash - 5-6-19
Credit: Johnny Jump

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Sheriff's Office confirms a school bus crashed Monday morning around 6 a.m. on Mann Road in Lebanon.

Jennifer Johnson with Wilson County Schools tells News4 that the driver ran off the road and struck a utility pole.

One student on board sustained minor injuries. The bus services Lebanon High School and Carroll Oakland Elementary, all of the remaining students on that route are being picked up by another bus. All the parents of the students affected have been notified.

No students were transported to the hospital.

